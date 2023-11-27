The Bulwark
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Nov 27, 2023
Trump wants you to know that he remembers who the president is. Plus, the asymmetry in the hostage-prisoner exchanges, linking reform of asylum rules to aid for Ukraine and Israel, and is Christie helping Haley? Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

