Share this post
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
plus.thebulwark.com
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
Ad-Free Version
Nov 27, 2023
∙ Paid
Trump wants you to know that he remembers who the president is. Plus, the asymmetry in the hostage-prisoner exchanges, linking reform of asylum rules to aid for Ukraine and Israel, and is Christie helping Haley? Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers