'Wrath of Man' Escapes ATMA's Wrath

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) discuss NBC’s decision to pull the plug on next year’s Golden Globes following a series of controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And the gang debates the merits of the new Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham action heist thriller, Wrath of Man. Make sure to check out the bonus members-only episode in which we debate which Jason Statham movie is best! And if you enjoy the show, make sure to share it with a friend. It’s as easy as clicking that button down there and forwarding it along.

