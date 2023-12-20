The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Yair Rosenberg: Israel Is Not a White Colonial State
0:00
-53:47

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Yair Rosenberg: Israel Is Not a White Colonial State
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Parker
Dec 20, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

The left is lazily applying American ideas about racial identity and intersectionality to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and in the process, is missing the boat. The Atlantic's Yair Rosenberg joins guest host Ben Parker today.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Benjamin Parker
Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

36:13
Anne Applebaum: The Irreparable Damage of a Second Term
 • 
Mona Charen
39:41
Will Saletan: Trump Is Anti-America
 • 
Will Saletan
 and 
A.B. Stoddard
59:10
Ready for 2024?
40:52
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
53:55
Where Have All the Democrats Gone?
 • 
Charlie Sykes
42:13
David Frum: A Dark Path
 • 
Charlie Sykes
50:08
Will Saletan: Political Delusion
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan