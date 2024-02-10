The Bulwark
How Piracy Persists on the Internet
Karyn Temple of the Motion Picture Association on the hydra-like nature of modern piracy.
Sonny Bunch
Feb 10, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

Karyn A. Temple (Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This week I’m joined by Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association, to discuss how the trade group wages the global war on intellectual property infringement. A couple of months back we had the MPA’s Terri Davies on the show to talk about the Trusted Partners Network and how the film industry could help cut down on piracy before a film is released. But what do you do when it’s out in the world and starts showing up on BitTorrents? How do you shut down feeds showing live sporting events in real-time? This is the other side of the 360-degree protection against internet piracy the MPA is striving to implement. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood

