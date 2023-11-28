The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
2
0:00
-39:21
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
Plus: Should the lead of 'Scream VII' have been fired for anti-Israel comments?
Sonny Bunch
Nov 28, 2023
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Napoleon’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the removal of Melissa Barrera from the forthcoming Scream sequel in the wake of comments deemed antisemitic by the film’s producers. Then they review Ridley Scott’s epic, comic take on Napoleon, aptly titled Napoleon. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on great directors who do not consistently make great films. And if you enjoyed this episode please share it with a friend!

Share

2 Comments
The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

43:28
How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:15
Our 'Synthetic' Future
 • 
Sonny Bunch
41:32
Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned
 • 
Sonny Bunch
23:06
Sofia Coppola's Silver Screen
 • 
Sonny Bunch
38:08
'Priscilla' and Sofia Coppola's Gilded Cages
 • 
Sonny Bunch
15:56
How Hitmen Conquered Hollywood
 • 
Sonny Bunch
45:05
'Five Nights at Freddy's': The Fall's Surprise Hit
 • 
Sonny Bunch