Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

In a long-awaited decision yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency will no longer be able to regulate some bodies of water that it has long overseen, under a new, narrower way of interpreting an ambiguously defined phrase from the 1972 Clean Water Act: “waters of the United States.” Before getting into the case decided yesterday, let’s step back and look at the big picture.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Join now

MY CALENDAR IS FILLED with death. Starting in the spring, when the Taliban’s summer offensive would start, and ending in the winter, when their attack levels would drop, nearly every month is marked by the anniversary of the death of someone I knew in Afghanistan and Iraq. The dates are for a peer, a subordinate, a few superiors, and many Afghans—who, lest we forget, lost at least 66,000 soldiers and police during the war. I have their names tattooed on my back. I wear a KIA bracelet with their names on it. In my office hangs a memorial with their pictures. But despite these reminders, I often forget their anniversaries, and when I fail someone’s death day, I burn with guilt. My memory, scarred by repeated TBIs, PTSD, and moral injury, struggles to reach back.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME🚨

EMERGENCY PULLOVER STOP, PENNA TURNPIKE— Greetings from a criminally slow escape from Washington. (That’s what twins and two dogs will do to you.) I must confess: I almost died and took my whole family with me earlier when our Slack channel blew up about the now-deleted Slate advice column. Not really, but I did hand over the keys so I could enjoy the reactions to this likely fake letter from Mom DeSantis (YSWIDT?) about her 16 year old son Dylan accessing The Bulwark, which he has apparently paid for(!), from the library. And then, columnist Jamilah Lemieux suggesting the parent pop up like Chris Hansen in To Catch a Predator at the library to see what they’re up to. Total Moms For Liberty behavior, if you ask me.

Dylan: if you are real, send us a note. Would love to talk to you. Also, some free advice: If your parents are blocking The Bulwark at home, use a VPN, or, take out a hotspot from your local library. This also gave me some ideas for merch: Bulwark High - Class of 2024. Or: I read The Bulwark at my local library.

I read The Weekly Standard in high school, so it’s not unreasonable! Though, back in my day you’d subscribe by check! But if I were a betting man, I’d guess the Slate letter is not real. Somebody on Twitter joked they’d offer a million bucks to read our internal takes on it. Slate’s Slack is really where you’d want to peek behind the curtain. We’re OK being “targeted”… whatever that means, Slate. Political journalism ain’t beanbag.

I asked ChatGPT to respond to the letter… And here’s what it told me. Turns out AI can do a better job than some writers! Though, it wasn’t nearly as funny, but the advice was better.

Check your local listings! For the annual Memorial Day concert on the National Mall, a family favorite in our household. Here’s this year’s lineup.

We have a default date… It’s June 5, Treasury says. Cue House GOP default truthers in 3..2…

The 14th Amendment… Is not an option, the Biden admin says.

Matt Schlapp responds… To CPAC Treasurer Bob Beauprez, who resigned abruptly this week after it was revealed ACU cash was used regarding his lawsuit where he’s accused of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, in DeSantisLand… State employees are trying to raise cash for their boss, which is also raising ethics eyebrows. DeSantis also promised to repeal the bipartisan First Step Act.

Who’s next? Listen to Bill Kristol and Olivier Knox in a Twitter conversation with Jennifer Horn.

Red Sunset… A Reactionary Lament for Communism.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.