Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

YOU HAVE TO DRAW THE LINE SOMEWHERE, and where if not at the Big Lie? If the Ronna McDaniel saga were a miniseries or magazine piece, it would be called “The Five-Day Tenure of a Great Get”: It starts last Friday when NBC News announces that it has hired the former chairwoman of the Republican National Committee as a political commentator. A massive backlash ensues, led by the network’s on-air talent, over McDaniel’s role in trying to reverse the 2020 election results, her year of denying them, and her continued attempts to undermine them. Okay, maybe not that great a get. By Tuesday, she’s out.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Thursday Night Bulwark: is off until April.

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

I’D BEEN TRYING TO UNDERSTAND the rationale for months: Why is MAGA America so opposed to U.S. support for the war in Ukraine? At first, I thought I’d find the answer in foreign policy magazines and journals. I started reading about the history of American isolationism and parsing the speeches of politicians like Senators J.D. Vance and Lindsey Graham. I even thought I might write a journal article myself, analyzing and refuting these wrongheaded but reasonable-sounding arguments.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Midtown Center, Washington

Happy Wednesday! It’s a rainy, foggy day here in Washington in the lead up to Easter.

Baltimore B-Roll… Here’s what the NTSB saw. If you need some B-Roll to give you a pick me up, you know we got it.

A Maritime Expert Analyzes… the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse.

No Labels does event with… Megyn Kelly, the voice of the disaffected middle? I’m Ron Burgundy?

The Unlikely Rise… Of John Fanta (NYPost). Over a decade ago, I was listening to this kid call St. Ignatius high school sports games and what a great journey for him, now a married man. It’s nice to see good things happen for good people.

Wealthy Sedona’s answer to housing crisis… A parking lot to sleep in (WaPo 🎁)

DeSantis and the Mouse Make Up… A detente in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District squabble (AP).

“Was the 2020 election stolen?” One prospective RNC employee recalled being asked in a room with two top Trump advisers (WaPo)

Right Wing Election Year Traffic Erosion Continues… MSM Falters Too (TheRighting). This may be a good thing… unless something is replacing right wing media we don’t know about or can’t measure.

The Resolute Desk Is Ugly… and the President Should Get a New One, argues Andrew Beaujon at Washingtonian.

Joe Lieberman, dead at 82… Rest in peace. (WaPo)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.