Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

THERE IS A PLAN AFOOT to overturn the results of the November election, and for both parties it is fast becoming a major concern. The scheme is being hatched by Republicans on behalf of Donald Trump, who seeks to steal the election if Joe Biden defeats him again. The Biden campaign and an army of lawyers are working to thwart it. Trump can win on November 5, and polls show he likely would if the election were held today. But if Biden defeats him, the man who would trample the country for his ego can be expected to use even more extreme means than he did last time to flip the result—because he’s trying to stay out of jail.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

But don’t worry, Trump will issue a statement on abortion next week.

MONA CHAREN: Democrats Should Reclaim Patriotism

AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION in Dallas in August 1984, a lifelong Democrat stood up to denounce her former party. The Democrats had convened in San Francisco in July to nominate Walter Mondale. Jeane Kirkpatrick, who had switched parties to serve as America’s U.N. ambassador under Reagan, lambasted her former party for always “blaming America first.” It brought the house down. “San Francisco Democrat” became a catchphrase that haunted Democrats for years to come.

READ THE REST.

Vote for Will Saletan & the audio and editing team!

Don’t let the vote totals fool you: we’re up against shows from MSNBC and The Economist, both of which have substantially larger audiences than we do. Will needs every vote!

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! And I can’t think of a happier way to kick off the evening than to report that John Eastman has been disbarred. The arc of the moral universe is long, but it’s bending more and more towards justice each day.

🎵On the jukebox…🎵… John Debney on Disney for Scores.

TheFacebook… 20 years ago (Web Design Museum)

Elon Musk Has Entered… the ‘Please Clap’ Stage of His Megalomania, argues Anthony Fisher at The Daily Beast.

"I will vote Democrat. I can't believe I'm saying it. But I will." Check out this new RVAT ad.

“however, Chemtrails aren't real, so there is no fiscal impact….” Meanwhile, in Tennessee…

'The eclipse is a signal'… Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend explains astronomy (Raw Story). Beam me up!

The Daily Wire plays nice with Nazis… Jeremy Boreing offers a lesson in audience capture, cordially appearing on Nick Fuentes’s show after sacking Candace Owens.

Honoring the WCK Gaza team… They died in an IDF airstrike.

The stupid party… The GOP is in disarray.

Peter Navarro does not like the Pokey… And he’s begging GORSUCH to save him!

Renaming Dulles? You’ll never guess who some jabronis in the House GOP caucus want to name it after (Washingtonian).

Everything is the Mechanical Turk… Ari Cohn on the revelations on how Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology worked: people. And you know who was once a Mechanical Turk? Our very own JVL!

Dems who censured Rep. Tlaib over Palestine comments… are largely silent on GOP Rep's call for nukes (The Handbasket).

Trump’s Promise to Free Jan. 6 Inmates in DC Jail… Almost All of Them Assaulted Law Enforcement Officers (Just Security).

New images offer up-close look at Dali, Key Bridge wreckage (Baltimore Banner)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

—30—