The Administration of Abortion Laws—and More

Adam J. White on why we should be wary of an outsourced, passive-aggressive administrative state.

Share

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

The Beauty of Halloween…

A few of the fun scolds on the far right, the “traditional” right, have been spending their time leading up to Halloween scolding us normies about big sugar and candy, with some even encouraging people to use holy water and scare away the “demons” with the name of the Lord. Maybe my Catholic church is too woke, but holy water has been on back order since mid-2020. I guess you have to plan ahead and ask a priest for a special batch.

In my neighborhood, we really had a good Halloween. I ran back to the house while the twins (Doc McStuffins and Skye from Paw Patrol) were out collecting candy to make sure our bowl wasn’t empty, and it wasn’t. In fact, we over-prepared and had three extra bags of candy.

As my kids’ energy wound down, I fired up the Weber Smokey Joe grill and cooked out for my wife, and I added some hot dogs and brats in case anyone came. Some of my neighbors were offering Jello Shots, others were offering cider (leaded or unleaded?) Next year, I plan to offer hot dogs to all comers.

Earlier in the day, I criticized a Christian conservative commentator for tweeting “Let’s Go Brandon” (you know what it means and so did this person) and only discovered the backlash from the far right Twitterati, apparently with nothing better to do.

Nobody wins on Twitter, really. As our friend Ben Dreyfuss wisely observed: “on social media, there are no winners or losers. There are only casualties." I did get a laugh when I noticed and was enjoying cooking out. You always have to remember: the internet is not real life. And the wisest decision is to never get notifications.

It was a fun night. I went as Ted Lasso, and one neighbor even put a red balloon tied to the drain for Pennywise. I just don’t understand the people on the far right who think Halloween is evil. I’m sure they were at church bright and early for All Souls Day…

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

The Administration of Abortion Laws—and More

ADAM J. WHITE: We should be wary of an outsourced, passive-aggressive administrative state.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Jonathan V. Last: No, DeSantis is Not a Safer Choice

The GOP cements its role as a lifestyle brand. Why the GOP may not be able to replicate Youngkin. And Facebook's role in the derangement of American politics. Jonathan V. Last joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

The Focus Group Bonus Episode: What's up with Wisconsin? 🔐

Season 1 comes to an end with a look at fixable problems.

MORNING SHOTS: Defining Deviancy Down: Politics Edition 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: No, Ron DeSantis is not the answer.

THE TRIAD: Glenn Youngkin May Not Be Replicable 🔓

JVL: There's only one piece of bad new for Republicans coming out of Virginia.

WEEKEND SHOTS: "Drive This Ugly Back To The Fringes"🔓

NEWSLETTER OF NEWSLETTERS: Facebook’s Pivot to Meta🔓

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Fake News from Fake Sites to Guilt Real Voters to Go Vote

JIM SWIFT: Algorithmic politics, 2021.

Featured Image

Donald Trump Is Now the Odds-On Favorite to Be President in 2025

TIM MILLER: Be very afraid.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

All is not well in Pennsylvania…

Twitter avatar for @JonathanTamariJonathan Tamari @JonathanTamari
New: the estranged wife of Pa Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath that he choked her, pinned her down and berated her - calling her a piece of shit - and once slapped one of their children so hard it left welts thru a t shirt Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell’s wife testified that he choked her and hit their childrenThe testimony by Laurie Parnell could damage the political prospects of Sean Parnell, a leading Republican candidate endorsed by Donald Trump.inquirer.com

November 1st 2021

266 Retweets

The Spotted Lanternfly hunters. How ordinary people are teaming up to kill an invasive species. Though, they could take a few cues from the Peoria Carp Hunters on branding.

The wheels of justice turn in Texas… Where we’re finding out new details about how Trump supporters harassed a Biden campaign bus, and local officials did nothing and laughed about it.

Red Flags…

Twitter avatar for @RonBrownsteinRonald Brownstein @RonBrownstein
“Trump was the driving force at every turn as he orchestrated what would become an attempted political coup…calling his supporters to DC encouraging the mob to march on the Capitol & freezing in place key federal agencies whose job it was to investigate” Warnings of violence before Jan. 6 precipitated the Capitol riotLaw enforcement agencies failed to heed mounting warnings of coming violence as Trump propelled his supporters to Washington in a last desperate attempt to overturn the election results.washingtonpost.com

October 31st 2021

90 Retweets

Is the Texas abortion law in trouble?

Twitter avatar for @AshaRangappa_Asha Rangappa @AshaRangappa_
Imagine where this road leads. Your constitutional rights would be entirely dependent on state legislatures, which can cherry-pick which constitutional rights ought to have private causes of action if they create third-party outrage, and would be basically unreviewable in fed ct https://t.co/pkzchJhgZ2

Asha Rangappa @AshaRangappa_

Kavanaugh pointing out how Texas theory shoots itself in foot bc other states could use same idea to target other constitutional rights — like a state could allow private lawsuits guaranteeing $1m damages for someone “outraged” by a firearms dealer selling AR-15. TX concedes yes

November 1st 2021

339 Retweets

The evil genius of marketing… (But as I warned, the GOP should be careful what they wish for.)

Twitter avatar for @TheGoodLiarsThe Good Liars @TheGoodLiars
This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is.

November 1st 2021

6,022 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous