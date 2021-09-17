Leading The Bulwark…
The Fight Over How to Close the ‘Tax Gap’
JIM SWIFT: Giving the IRS the tools it needs to catch tax evaders.
Tim Miller on Biden's Brass Clankers
On today's podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the retirement of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Biden's new COVID mandates, this weekend's Pro-Sedition Rally, and the Dem victory in the California recall election.
SECRET PODCAST: Party Switchers 🔐
Sarah and JVL talk about Anthony Gonzalez and what anti-Trump Republicans should do. Also: George Will.
Recalls, Mandates, and Coups
National Journal's Josh Kraushaar helps analyze the political implications of the California recall, the vaccine mandate, and Mark Milley's revelations.
MORNING SHOTS: The GOP's Toxic Politics Claims Another Victim 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on the Seditionist-in-Chief
THE TRIAD: Virginia Is Next 🔐
JVL: Democrats are sleep walking.
TNB LIVESTREAM: Starship 🔐
Charlie, JVL, Amanda and Tim talked about the news of week, from Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, the Gen. Milley story, Larry Elder getting schlonged, and the Republican 2022 strategery.
Four Things to Know About the New U.S.-U.K.-Australia Submarine Deal
SHAY KHATIRI: Who hates it more: the Chinese or the French?
All Roads Lead to Roads
ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Charles Marohn calls out the waste and dishonesty at the heart of the traffic engineering profession.
Dark Omen in Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s Retirement
TIM MILLER: A slap in the face for delusional Republicans who want to pretend the GOP is anything but a pro-insurrection Trump cult.
'Cry Macho' Review
SONNY BUNCH: King Nolan gets the universe from Universal.
Happy Friday! Let me start off with a #pupdate: Rusty had a very expensive day, his first trip to the vet after we adopted him, and his first grooming. The good news: He is happy and healthy. Bad news? He still likes chewing on things, but that’s gotten better.
I hope you have fun plans for the weekend. One of our local haunts, Tim’s Rivershore, is going out of business in a few days, and they’re going out with a bang. A fireworks show along the Potomac river.
Rod Dreher is Hungary for facts…
Why Charles C.W. Cooke thinks I am wrong… A response from the former NRO editor, now a senior writer, on my column today. Indeed, there are fair criticisms of what the Democrats floated!
WTF?
Kids and social media…
This will complicate things…
Geoff Bennett @GeoffRBennettFDA committee votes AGAINST Pfizer booster dose for ages 16+
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
