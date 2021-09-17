The Fight Over How to Close the ‘Tax Gap’

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Giving the IRS the tools it needs to catch tax evaders.

On today's podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the retirement of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Biden's new COVID mandates, this weekend's Pro-Sedition Rally, and the Dem victory in the California recall election.

Sarah and JVL talk about Anthony Gonzalez and what anti-Trump Republicans should do. Also: George Will.

National Journal's Josh Kraushaar helps analyze the political implications of the California recall, the vaccine mandate, and Mark Milley's revelations.

CHARLIE SYKES on the Seditionist-in-Chief

THE TRIAD: Virginia Is Next 🔐

JVL: Democrats are sleep walking.

Charlie, JVL, Amanda and Tim talked about the news of week, from Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, the Gen. Milley story, Larry Elder getting schlonged, and the Republican 2022 strategery.

SHAY KHATIRI: Who hates it more: the Chinese or the French?

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Charles Marohn calls out the waste and dishonesty at the heart of the traffic engineering profession.

TIM MILLER: A slap in the face for delusional Republicans who want to pretend the GOP is anything but a pro-insurrection Trump cult.

SONNY BUNCH: King Nolan gets the universe from Universal.

Happy Friday!

One of our local haunts, Tim's Rivershore, is going out of business in a few days, and they're going out with a bang. A fireworks show along the Potomac river.

Rod Dreher is Hungary for facts…

Why Charles C.W. Cooke thinks I am wrong… A response from the former NRO editor, now a senior writer, on my column today. Indeed, there are fair criticisms of what the Democrats floated!

WTF?

Kids and social media…

This will complicate things…

