The Fight Over How to Close the ‘Tax Gap'

Giving the IRS the tools it needs to catch tax evaders.

JIM SWIFT: Giving the IRS the tools it needs to catch tax evaders.

Tim Miller on Biden's Brass Clankers

On today's podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the retirement of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Biden's new COVID mandates, this weekend's Pro-Sedition Rally, and the Dem victory in the California recall election.

SECRET PODCAST: Party Switchers 🔐

Sarah and JVL talk about Anthony Gonzalez and what anti-Trump Republicans should do. Also: George Will.

Recalls, Mandates, and Coups

National Journal's Josh Kraushaar helps analyze the political implications of the California recall, the vaccine mandate, and Mark Milley's revelations.

MORNING SHOTS: The GOP's Toxic Politics Claims Another Victim 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the Seditionist-in-Chief

THE TRIAD: Virginia Is Next 🔐

JVL: Democrats are sleep walking.

TNB LIVESTREAM: Starship 🔐

Charlie, JVL, Amanda and Tim talked about the news of week, from Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, the Gen. Milley story, Larry Elder getting schlonged, and the Republican 2022 strategery.

Four Things to Know About the New U.S.-U.K.-Australia Submarine Deal

SHAY KHATIRI: Who hates it more: the Chinese or the French?

All Roads Lead to Roads

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Charles Marohn calls out the waste and dishonesty at the heart of the traffic engineering profession.

Dark Omen in Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s Retirement

TIM MILLER: A slap in the face for delusional Republicans who want to pretend the GOP is anything but a pro-insurrection Trump cult.

'Cry Macho' Review

SONNY BUNCH: King Nolan gets the universe from Universal.

Happy Friday! Let me start off with a #pupdate: Rusty had a very expensive day, his first trip to the vet after we adopted him, and his first grooming. The good news: He is happy and healthy. Bad news? He still likes chewing on things, but that’s gotten better.

I hope you have fun plans for the weekend. One of our local haunts, Tim’s Rivershore, is going out of business in a few days, and they’re going out with a bang. A fireworks show along the Potomac river.

Rod Dreher is Hungary for facts…

Twitter avatar for @h_david_baerDavid Baer @h_david_baer
1/ Orban fellow traveler @roddreher gave a whopper interview to independent Hungarian news outlet Klubradio. Admitted he doesn’t know much about Hungary. The interview was broadcast in Hungarian. I’ve translated highlights back into English in this thread. “Elferdíti az igazságot az ellenzék Magyarországon, erről kell ma beszélnünk!”Interjú Orbán egyik amerikai rajongójával, Rod Dreherrel, az American Conservative alapítójával, vezető szerkesztőjével.klubradio.hu

August 29th 2021

46 Retweets

Why Charles C.W. Cooke thinks I am wrong… A response from the former NRO editor, now a senior writer, on my column today. Indeed, there are fair criticisms of what the Democrats floated!

WTF?

Twitter avatar for @AccountableGOPThe Republican Accountability Project @AccountableGOP
Listen to Hershel Walker, Trump’s pick for the next Senator from GA, bragging about playing Russian roulette.

September 17th 2021

289 Retweets

Kids and social media…

Twitter avatar for @jennyrogersDCJenny Rogers @jennyrogersDC
when this excellent WSJ story came out on the disastrous effects Instagram can have on teens, especially girls, I (a naive toddler mom) said to my colleagues (experienced moms to teens), "I would just not let my teens be on Instagram!" They politely LOLed Facebook Knows Instagram Is Toxic for Teen Girls, Company Documents ShowIts own in-depth research shows a significant teen mental-health issue that Facebook plays down in publicwsj.com

September 17th 2021

3 Retweets

This will complicate things…

Twitter avatar for @GeoffRBennettGeoff Bennett @GeoffRBennett
FDA committee votes FOR Pfizer booster for 65+, high risk individuals https://t.co/L5foOa8HPU

Geoff Bennett @GeoffRBennett

FDA committee votes AGAINST Pfizer booster dose for ages 16+

September 17th 2021

54 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

