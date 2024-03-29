Recently in The Bulwark:

THE ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES (IDF) are expected soon—in the next few days or weeks—to attack Rafah, the southernmost major city in the Gaza Strip and the last one the IDF has yet to clear of Hamas. The war in Gaza has been atrocious and costly in time and lives for both sides. The Biden administration has shifted from asking (warning?) Israel not to enter Rafah to quietly counseling Israel on how to do it as humanely as possible. As the war enters what may be its bloodiest, hardest, and most politically fraught phase, it’s worth analyzing how it reached this point, what’s at stake, and what is likely to happen in the future.

SAM B. GIRGUS: How the American Jeremiad Can Restore the American Soul

THERE ARE TIMES WHEN AMERICA’S PATH appears well marked, its destiny ordained, and its future secure. These are not such times. When America’s future is in doubt, it has often been because its identity is in doubt. It is tempting to yield to fatalistic pessimism and self-doubt, to indulge in a passive belief that our best days are gone forever. We have been through such times before, and we have a mechanism for reinventing ourselves by rediscovering our creed. This reassurance often comes in the form of the American jeremiad—a call to recommit to the American creed, a warning of disaster if we continue to stray, and a promise of redemption if we can find the strength and faith to save ourselves.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! If Easter is a holy day for you, I hope it’s meaningful. Especially at a time when Christianity is being treated like a cheap date and few of the faithful are speaking out, lest they be branded as Never Trumpers.

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵 Please Don't Go - KWS. In honor of the Speaker Johnson / Mike Gallagher tiff.

How A Convicted Sex Offender… Became The Bane Of GOP Groups’ Robocall Efforts (Fortune).

Biden targets Haley voters… In new ad. It’s good, but I think they need to offer

Donald Trump, COVID-19, And The Francis Scott Key Bridge Calamity… If he becomes president again, he'll extort Maryland and Baltimore rather than be president for all Americans—just like last time, writes Brian Beutler.

Meet one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge… The Baltimore Banner chats with Larry Desantis, one of the last to cross the span.

A journalist assembles a timeline of the crash… And the pilot’s call? It saved lives for sure, it appears. For an accident where so much went wrong, the pilot & MTA appear to have done everything right.

Ninth Circuit: Prop 65 Warnings Can Count As Compelled Speech (CATO). I think Prop 65 is absurd.

Matt Labash offers… An Easter prayer for Donald Trump

David Frum remembers… His daughter Miranda on CNN.

RNC thinking about punishing NBC… for firing the person they just fired.

Song of the Clouds… Air Travel in 1956.

Evan Gershkovich’s Year in Captivity… Tom Nichols in The Atlantic: The U.S. journalist is in prison because Vladimir Putin has made no pretense about using Americans as human bargaining chips.

Let's do it. Let's ban TikTok... Ben Dreyfuss argues: We're young, free, and alive—in the West! We can live how we please!

Being, and becoming… Take the George Will Baseball Quiz and beat my horribly low score of 16.

Trump Needs His MAGA Followers to Believe… America Is Screwed. Matt Lewis observes at The Daily Beast that “nothing triggers a Trumpist quite like saying, ‘America is actually doing great.’”

Bring back… the Casio Tennis Counter ⌚️.

