Under its protective mission, the Secret Service’s two most important responsibilities are to protect the president and the vice president. Those duties, shockingly, came into conflict on January 6th when Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Mike Pence culminated in a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. The president put the vice president’s life in danger. To fully understand the events of that day, it’s imperative to know what the Secret Service did under such unprecedented circumstances. And the need for this information has only been heightened in recent weeks by disturbing revelations about three specific issues agents and officials would have insights on…

The base is in a fighting mood ahead of the midterms, but the party may get in the way. Plus, the Secret Service’s deleted texts and the potential benefits of Biden’s Saudi trip. Amanda Carpenter and Will Saletan are back for Summer Mondays.

Voters who came age in the Trump era have a dark view of politics, their country, and the future. Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” and founder of Puck News, joins Sarah to talk about what voters under 30 are thinking.

Jordan Peterson, the Canadian psychologist and “anti-woke” crusader who has stirred controversy and garnered praise, opprobrium, and ridicule for his pronouncements on postmodernism, “neo-Marxism,” gender, morality, and the rules of successful living, has donned a new pundit hat to opine on Russia, Ukraine, the war, and the West. The maverick professor lays out his thoughts on the subject in a 50-minute video that garnered over 1.4 million views in the week since it was posted; the transcript can be found on the Daily Wire, where Peterson is now a regular contributor. Unfortunately, the main conclusion one can derive from the video is that creeping pro-Kremlin sentiment is a real problem in certain social conservative quarters—and it’s an ugly thing. Peterson starts with the obligatory “I think what Putin has done is unconscionable” disclaimer, and he even throws in a denunciation of “the collusion of the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church.” But it doesn’t take long to reach the inevitable “but”: There’s a need, Peterson says, “to deeply understand the motive forces for this war” in order to end it and prevent similar future conflicts.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Monday! I hope your weekend was great like mine was, filled with birthday parties, parents, and fun times.

Congrats to Lis Smith on her book! If you liked Tim’s book, you’ll very much enjoy Lis’s. Here’s an interview.

Alright, alright, alright. The history of the line.

New Matt Labash: "Demeaning" Work, A Defense.

Wilson, is that you? How a soccer ball likely saved a man’s life.

Get out the Kleenex. This funeral for a four year old was not the way I wanted to start the day, but, even if tough to watch, you should watch.

The Great Imposter. “I can’t make this up.”

The end of Landmark mall… An Alexandria institution.

Mini nuclear reactors? All in favor say aye.

Maryland, Maryland, Maryland. Get out the old Russert whiteboard. Democrats have a choice to make.

