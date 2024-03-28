Recently in The Bulwark:

The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, where U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon sits. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

THE JUDGE PRESIDING OVER Donald Trump’s classified documents prosecution just gave Special Counsel Jack Smith a gift that he desperately needed: a fresh opening to seek her removal from the case. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered defense lawyers and prosecutors to propose jury instructions based on two scenarios, “each of which badly misstates the law and facts of the case,” as the Washington Post explained.

SHOULD YOU GET MARRIED? Should you stay married? Should the government do more to promote marriage? Most of us don’t raise these questions in polite company. We don’t want to make our friends or family uncomfortable, and politically, marriage has become part of the culture wars. When conservatives bring it up, liberals worry that single women and gay people will be targeted. It’s just the kind of topic, in other words, that belongs at the Faith Angle Forum.

ALEKSEI NAVALNY AND YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN had little in common. Except for the fact that they both got whacked on the orders of the same crime boss. The extrajudicial execution of Navalny in an Arctic prison colony on February 16 had all the hallmarks of a mob hit carried out to send a message. An anti-corruption crusader whose groundbreaking work helped expose the kleptocratic nature of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin regime was eliminated—it’s as if Al Capone had somehow managed to knock off Eliot Ness.

A 40th self-birthday present, a Larry Doby autographed ball.

Happy Thursday! March Madness is back, and so. is. baseball. Despite his best efforts, Rob Manfred has failed to totally ruin America’s best sport. Nike? Come on guys. The uniforms were already bad, making them worse takes talent.

As with every year, I watch baseball through a prism of my Fandom: Cleveland first, always, Saint Louis, and Washington in third. I will be staying up late for my fix from the great Tom Hamilton, live from Oakland.

A Yankee, an ostrich… and 22 plates of pasta (MLB)

Congrats to Kim Wehle… on being selected as a Fulbright Scholar!

Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack Wasn’t Mainly About Israel… It Was About Defeating Its Palestinian Political Rival, argues Hussein Ibish at The Daily Beast.

Trump’s anti-Ukraine view dates to the 1930s…. America rejected it then. Will we now? asks Robert Kagan at The Washington Post.

As we go into Easter… A little humor, and an Easter Bunny impression.

MI GOP Launches 'Migrant Invader Bus' Hoax… on Gonzaga Hoops Team (MTN)

"It's breakfast, things happen." Only Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Jim Gaffigan could make me want to watch a movie about Pop Tarts.

A love letter to my favorite network… Chris Cillizza on C-SPAN.

Nancy Mace and Lindsey Graham need… Some Ethicaid:

