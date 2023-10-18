Recently in The Bulwark:

Supporters of both Palestine and Israel face off in dueling protests at Washington Square Park on October 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

THE WORLD’S ATTENTION HAS RIGHTLY TURNED to Israel following Hamas’s heinous terrorist attack that killed hundreds of innocent citizens. Israel’s response and the ongoing war will dominate the headlines for the near future. At the same time, Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine has cost almost ten thousand innocent Ukrainian lives since February 2022. Russia has been credibly accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide against Ukraine. It also has a tightening alliance with Iran (on whom it depends for crucial military supplies like loitering munitions) as well as a longstanding relationship with one of Iran’s proxies in the Middle East, Hamas.

WHILE POLAND’S CENTER-RIGHT IS CELEBRATING the outcome of this weekend’s election, Slovakia’s new governing coalition—spanning from the hard left to the conspiratorial-nationalist right—just announced its nominations for the new cabinet to be led by Robert Fico, a former prime minister who resigned in disgrace in 2018. I predicted that Poland’s political center would hold while Slovakia’s would implode. But as a Slovak-American, I have no reason to gloat: An aging ex-TV anchor known mainly for her anti-vax views, Martina Šimkovičová, is poised to become Slovakia’s next culture minister. Rudolf Huliak, currently under police investigation for hate speech targeting gay people, has been picked to lead the environment ministry. READ THE REST.

LEAH LIBRESCO SARGEANT: The Republican Bankruptcy.

KEVIN MCCARTHY LOST HIS SPEAKERSHIP the same week Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange, began the trial where he is widely expected to lose his freedom. The crypto crash king and the former speaker of the House of Representatives have one thing in common—they each presided over an empire built on fraud, whose lies couldn’t last forever. Now it seems that Jim Jordan—whose own bid for the speakership seems uncertain after he was defeated by a wide margin in a first ballot on Tuesday—will be no more successful at spinning dross into gold.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday… Here’s a choice quote from Rep. Jim McGovern: “We’re Team reasonable, were Team normal. They’re team out of their fucking minds.” Could an acting speaker McHenry be in the works, now that Jim Jordan has gotten two resounding “no”s?

The staggered “noes”… Jim Jordan seems eager to test the degree to which a handful of his colleagues do not like him. I didn’t think we’d get past 3 rounds of humiliation, but we’ll see! One Jordan opponents says he thinks “it’s going to get a lot worse.” Fun times.

🎵On the jukebox…🎵 Can a Young Man Play the Blues by Marquise Knox

“while you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it…” President Biden in Israel.

While in Israel, President Biden was asked… about Jim Jordan.

How Lunchables… Ended up on school trays.

What Hamas Wants… Yair Rosenberg at The Atlantic with “the straightforward explanation that the experts missed.”

Now that we’re getting better evidence… Here are some things to know about the hospital that was blown up.

No clean solutions… Matt Labash on the Israel/Hamas/Gaza conflict.

“She’s an impressively awful person.” Bill Kristol on MTG’s latest lunacy.

Ron DeSantis starts his Nikki Haley blitz… Is it too late?

Dozens of parking lots have opened across the country… for working people who can afford a car but not rent.

