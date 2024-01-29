Recently in The Bulwark:

THE WILLINGNESS OF DONALD TRUMP’S fans and followers to overlook his abundant flaws is truly awesome to behold. He seems to exert a Svengali-like influence, pulling into his orbit even people who once could clearly discern his manifest unfitness. A few days ago in The Bulwark, Charlie Sykes examined the sad case of Ben Shapiro, who went from proclaiming “I will never vote for Donald Trump because I stand with certain principles” in 2016, to endorsing him in 2020, saying, “Whatever damage he was going to do, he’s already done,” to singing Trump’s praises in 2024, long after Trump had demonstrated that there was plenty more damage and dysfunction that he could produce. Like attempting a coup and calling the January 6th rioters “patriots” and those incarcerated for their crimes that day “hostages.” And being charged with 91 felonies. That sort of thing.

Sundance at 40

MITCH MCCONNELL HAS ACKNOWLEDGED REALITY: Donald Trump is his party’s inevitable nominee and plans to punish anyone in Congress who cooperates on a border compromise or Ukraine aid. To please Trump, Republicans must work toward outcomes that damage President Joe Biden and Ukraine but help Vladimir Putin. McConnell just wasn’t supposed to be one of those Republicans. He has been a champion for the defense of Ukraine, and the mutual dislike he and Trump feel for one another is universally known. So he startled his colleagues last week when he referred to an immigration deal tied to military aide for Ukraine as putting the party “in a quandary,” and said Republicans mustn’t “do anything to undermine” Trump.

